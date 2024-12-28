Dua Lipa shows off huge diamond engagement ring as she celebrates Christmas in micro-shorts

Dua Lipa has sent fans into a frenzy after revealing a dazzling engagement ring while celebrating Christmas. The singer, 29, appeared radiant in a festive Instagram post, wearing a Santa hat and a chic white co-ord.

The Dance the Night hitmaker flaunted her figure in fringed white hot pants paired with a plunging top, black tights, and strappy heels. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Christmas was vvvv cute, the turkey was some of my best work."

A sparkling surprise

Dua Lipa showing off her engagement ring (Instagram)

Among the festive snapshots, fans couldn't help but notice the large diamond ring adorning Dua's finger. The elegant solitaire diamond set on an 18-carat gold band is estimated to be worth £25,000.

Her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "THE RING!" Another asked: "Are you engaged?", while others simply referred to it as "The rock".

The singer's reported fiancé, actor Callum Turner, has yet to comment publicly. However, the couple's relationship has been making headlines since they were first linked earlier this year.

Love in the spotlight

Dua Lipa showing off her slender figure in Santa hat and micro-shorts (Instagram)

Dua and Callum were first spotted together in January at a Masters of the Air afterparty in London. Their romance became public over the summer, with the couple sharing intimate moments at the Glastonbury Festival and during a sun-soaked getaway in Ibiza.

In June, they looked smitten as Callum wrapped his arms around Dua at Glastonbury, where she headlined the Pyramid Stage. Later in August, the pair were photographed sharing a kiss during their Ibiza holiday, with Dua showing off her toned physique in a bikini.

Reflections on love

Dua Lipa preparing Christmas dinner (Instagram)

Dua recently opened up about her journey to finding confidence in love during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Reflecting on past relationships, she said: "You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing and learning, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what's to come next."

The singer revealed how previous relationships had made her question her self-worth. "I've had relationships which have been really hurtful, especially earlier on, where I've been made to feel like I wasn't good enough," she said.

She credited her journey to understanding her "non-negotiables" in relationships, adding: "It's not just about the right person, but about the right relationship."

Festive celebrations

Dua Lipa celebrating Christmas with friends (Instagram)

Dua's Christmas post also gave fans a glimpse of her holiday festivities. The singer hosted her family and friends for a festive feast, showcasing a perfectly roasted turkey.

She captioned the post with a mix of pride and humour: "The turkey was some of my best work." Fans praised her festive look and the heartwarming moments she shared.

A year of love

Dua Lipa in her Santa's hat and micro-shorts (Instagram)

The year has been a whirlwind for Dua and Callum, with their romance blossoming both privately and in the public eye. From cosy dinners in London to sun-drenched holidays, the couple has made the most of their time together.

With a sparkling engagement ring and a picture-perfect Christmas, Dua Lipa's festive season has certainly left fans buzzing with excitement for what's next.