Dua Lipa Teases Surprises for Asian Leg of ‘Radical Optimism’ Tour

Dua Lipa is on the Asia leg of her “Radical Optimism” tour, and the singer-songwriter is teasing fresh elements for her devoted fanbase across the continent.

The Asia tour kicked off in Singapore and continued across Philippines, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia, with India and South Korea to come.

After incorporating Jane Fonda-inspired workout routines into her Singapore performances, Lipa remains coy about what else she has planned for the remainder of the tour. “You never know what I might have up my sleeve, but I think you’re going to like it,” Lipa told Variety.

The “Dance The Night” hitmaker has always maintained a special connection with Asia, particularly India, where she’s scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Nov. 30. Her previous visits to the region have left lasting impressions, both personally and professionally.

“I always leave my trips feeling so rejuvenated and full of inspiration,” she said. “One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I’m in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people.”

The upcoming Mumbai concert marks Lipa’s return to the city after a significant hiatus. In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival.

“It’s been so long since my last performance in Mumbai,” Lipa said. “I’m trying not to set too many expectations going in, but I think I’m most looking forward to just being on stage and reconnecting with my fans that I haven’t seen in so long.”

Also performing at the Mumbai concert are Jonita and Talwinder.

Next up for Lipa are two concerts in Seoul, on Dec. 4 and 5.

