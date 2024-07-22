Dubai Princess Shares New Photo with Baby Daughter After Declaring Divorce on Instagram

Sheikha Mahra offered a glimpse of life with her baby daughter

Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum/Instagram Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum in a photo she posted to Instagram on July 21, 2024.

The Dubaian princess who made news with her "divorce" post on Instagram earlier in July has shared online for the first time since the headline-making announcement.

On July 21, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a new photo with her 2-month-old daughter. The shot showed the royal mom holding her infant close as they looked at a portrait of a white horse together and was captioned with a white heart on Instagram.

Sheikha Mahra, 30, is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Zoe Grigorakos, and one of the Sheik's 26 kids, Tatler reported. Sheikh Mohammed is the ruler of Dubai and the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and his daughter made waves when she appeared to demand a divorce from her husband on social media last week.

Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in May 2023 followed by a lavish reception that June, Grazia said. The pair went on to welcome their first child, a daughter, in May 2024, and the princess appeared to announce their divorce online a little more than two months later.

"Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce," the royal wrote in white text on a black background in an Instagram message released July 16.

"I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you," she continued, and concluded, "Take care. Your ex-wife."

Sheikha Mahra seemingly referenced the Islamic practice known as triple talaq, which allows husbands to divorce their wives by saying "I divorce you" three times, the BBC reported.

The London UAE embassy didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

She also appeared to strip her Instagram account (where she maintains an active presence with 876,000 followers) of all the previous pictures with her husband, and he appeared to do the same thing on his own page.

The princess revealed on May 9 that they had welcomed a child, posting a black and white snap of the baby's hand with a string of sparkle and white heart emojis.

"Just the two of us," she captioned the second snap holding the little one on June 4.

Sheikh Mana doesn't keep up as much with his public presence online, and most recently posted on April 10. The photo showed him shaking hands with his father-in-law Sheikh Mohammed to commemorate the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr, per an English translation.

The royal family of Dubai has yet to comment on the reported divorce.



Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum/instagram A photo Sheika Mahra posted to Instagram on April 16, 2024.

