Dublin Murders showrunner says they're "talking about a second season"

From Digital Spy

Dublin Murders writer and showrunner Sarah Phelps has provided an update on season two of the BBC crime drama.

The first season concluded in November 2019, but there were still plenty of unanswered questions by the end of the finale.

Photo credit: BBC More

Related: Dublin Murders: What does *that* moment mean for the show?

Fans will be eager to know what really happened on the night in 1985 when two of three children went missing in the woods. The one who made it out alive, as we know, is Detective Rob Reilly, who changed his name from Adam.

And luckily, it looks we could well be getting some answers at some point in the future.

Photo credit: BBC More

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press in January, Phelps confirmed that there are in fact talks for a second season of the show.

On the possible direction of the second season, she said: "Yes, I do know where it could go. We're talking about a second season. I’m going off to Galway really early tomorrow to start doing the research. So fingers crossed it comes off."

Meanwhile, Phelps has also adapted Agatha Christie's murder mystery The Pale Horse. The mini-series, which stars Rufus Sewell and Pirates of the Caribbean star Kaya Scodelario, kicks off on BBC One on Sunday, February 9 at 9pm.

Dublin Murders aired on BBC One and is now available on iPlayer.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter accounts.

You Might Also Like