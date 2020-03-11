Ducati MotoGP team still plans private test despite Italy lockdown

The Ducati MotoGP team is still planning to conduct a two-day private test in Valencia at the end of March despite the entirety of Italy being under coronavirus quarantine.

After a partial lockdown on numerous provinces affecting 16 million people was put into force, the Italian government extended that quarantine to cover the entire country until at least 3 April to try and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the world's worst-hit country outside of China.

This has played havoc with the MotoGP calendar, which has undergone various shake-ups in recent weeks as the virus situation has forced the first three races in Qatar, Thailand and America to be postponed.

The season is due to start on 19 April in Argentina, as per an updated calendar issued by MotoGP's governing body the FIM on Tuesday - though this now looks unlikely after Argentina banned all international sporting events just hours after the new MotoGP schedule was announced.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta did not rule out a replacement for the axed Qatar race taking place in the weeks prior to Argentina, but it's hard to see how or where this will happen.

While chaos has reigned thus far in the 2020 season, the manufacturers had intended to plug on regardless, with KTM, Suzuki and Honda set for a private test at Jerez on 18-20 March.

However, this now looks in doubt after KTM - who was renting out the Jerez circuit for the test - elected against travelling owing to the current virus situation.

A brief statement from KTM read: "KTM's private MotoGP test in Jerez in mid-March has been cancelled due to the current situation.

"It is not justifiable to send personnel at this time - also in order not to further increase the [risk] within the company.

"We are of course monitoring the situation accordingly and are in exchange with our respective contacts.

"We have a responsibility to our personnel and must react flexibly to the current situation or to short-term changes."

Yamaha is set to carry out a private test at Motegi at some point, while Austoport has learned Ducati is planning to test in Valencia on 30-31 March.

Test rider Michele Pirro (Ducati, Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki aren't allowed to use race riders for private tests) is set to ride the GP20 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit - though it is unclear how Ducati will be able to leave Italy at this time.

Italy's lockdown decree does permit absolutely essential work travel, though flights between Spain and Italy have been suspended for the time being.

Whether Ducati's trucks and personnel would be allowed through France and into Spain by road also remains uncertain, but unlikely.

