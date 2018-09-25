The Ducati Scrambler Icon Bike Just Got a Little Sweeter To Ride

From Popular Mechanics

In 2014, Ducati had a problem. The great Monster bike had gotten bigger, more complicated, and more expensive over the years, leaving a hole where a stylish, entry-level bike should be. So the brand introduced the Ducati Scrambler, and to roaring success: Since going on sale, the Scrambler has been Ducati’s best-selling model with more than 55,000 sold.

The key to the Scrambler’s appeal is its simple, attractive, and approachable quality-the kind of factors that appeal to a new motorcyclist walking into a modern motorcycle dealership, looking at the various over-styled machines on offer, and thinking, “where are the regular bikes!?”

The standard yellow model costs $9395. The tangerine paint is a $300 option.

For 2019, it was time to refresh this crowd favorite. But Ducati has wisely restricted itself to a few subtle tweaks to their best-seller. Most of the changes aim to improve comfort and the ownership experience. This biggest news is the addition of a Bosch Cornering-ABS package, which eliminates drama during mid-corner panic stops.



The Style

A host of minor decoration differences set apart the new bike. The gas tank’s brushed-aluminum side-panels, already conspicuous decorations, now find themselves necklaced by thick black stripes. The old headlight’s round bezel is now rippled, and the wheels have silver portions on each spoke.

Ducati designers built a black plastic X into the headlight reflector to mimic the tape racers use to protect their headlight lenses from flying stones. It’s a strange choice to add the black plastic behind the lens. On a toy motorcycle, such a design decision might make sense, but on the real thing, the result seems disingenuous. Call it lifestyle design creep.

The seat has been redesigned to eliminate a slight step in the foam between the driver and passenger, and to be firmer and flatter. That might not sound like a big difference, but in a back-to-back test, the new seat proved to be clearly superior. The bike also gets a fuel gauge and a gear indicator, as well as self-cancelling turn-signals.

The Ride

Though the Scrambler’s design has gotten meaner, the ride itself remains as friendly as ever. The 75-hp, 797-cc air-cooled twin from the outgoing model lives on nearly unchanged. The only difference is a hydraulic clutch, which eliminates the very occasional need to adjust a clutch cable while at the same time reducing the effort needed to engage the clutch.

