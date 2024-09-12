Duchess of Edinburgh presents designer Steven Stokey-Daley with prestigious gong

The Duchess of Edinburgh has presented Harry Styles-backed fashion designer Steven Stokey-Daley with the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The founder and creative director of fashion brand SS Daley received the annual award, which recognises innovation and work which is engaging with sustainable practices or the community, at Burlington House in London on Thursday.

Singer Laura Mvula delivered a performance at the event while stars in attendance included broadcaster Clara Amfo and 2023 award winner Foday Dumbuya.

The Duchess of Edinburgh meeting Steven Stokey-Daley at the British Fashion Council event (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stokey-Daley said: “We’re honoured to receive The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design this year – a year in which London proves its resilience.

“It’s a privilege to join such esteemed peers as a recipient of this award, and I want to thank Caroline Rush, Sarah Mower, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, and the British Fashion Council.”

The Liverpool-born designer’s brand explores British heritage fashion, with pieces often featuring animal print and pattern.

He gained recognition after stylist Harry Lambert selected pieces from his collection for pop singer Styles’ Golden music video.

The former One Direction star has since invested in a minority stake in the brand.

Stokey-Daley’s work is known for its sustainable practices, using deadstock and donated fabrics to create designs.

Chief executive of the British Fashion Council Caroline Rush said: “The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design was established to highlight the vital role fashion plays in society and diplomacy, while shining a light on young designers leading the way in sustainability and community engagement.

“Since its inception in 2018, the award has positioned its honorees at the forefront of global fashion.

“For a young designer, this recognition provides not only an endorsement of their creative vision but also critical support in building a sustainable and influential brand.

“SS Daley has made remarkable strides in fashion with his unique approach to menswear and storytelling through design.

“His use of deadstock fabrics and commitment to diverse model casting demonstrate a bold, innovative spirit that perfectly embodies the essence of British fashion.”