Duchess of Sussex delays Netflix series release because of LA fires

The Duchess of Sussex’s series With Love, Meghan, has now been pushed back until March 4 - Netflix

The release of a new Netflix series produced by the Duchess of Sussex will be postponed because of the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, the streaming platform has announced.

At least 16 people have been killed during wildfires in California, and forecasters have warned dangerous weather will continue with the return of strong winds in the coming week.

The Duchess’s eight-part series, With Love, Meghan, had been set to premiere on Wednesday but this has now been pushed back until March 4.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” the Duchess said in a statement to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix.

The Duchess will share cooking, gardening and hosting tips in the series.

A description of the series on Tudum’s website said: “Produced by Meghan, With Love, Meghan blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

It comes after the Duke and Duchess hugged residents and spoke to emergency crews at a meal distribution site for people affected by the fires on Friday.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, 90 miles from Los Angeles.

The couple are believed to have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires.