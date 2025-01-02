Duchess of Sussex provides first glimpse of new Netflix lifestyle show

The Duchess of Sussex has given the world a first look at her new lifestyle series on Netflix.

She appears smiling and relaxed in the online trailer for With Love, Meghan, which includes a clip of her being hugged by the Duke of Sussex.

The eight-part series, which launches on January 15, sees Meghan inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

It has been announced a day after she returned to Instagram for the first time since 2020, where Meghan wrote on Thursday: “I have been so excited to share this with you!

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.

“Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

A promotional synopsis of the show says: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Alice Waters with Meghan in an episode from the show (Netflix/PA)

Actresses Mindy Kaling and former Suits star Abigail Spencer, plus chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters are among the guests who appear on the 33-minute shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions helped to make the series and she also gets a credit as one of its executive producers.

The couple have a multimillion-pound deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Harry and Meghan are executive producers of Polo which aired in December.

The documentary was the Sussexes’ first since Heart Of Invictus, which aired some 16 months earlier and followed a group of service members on their road to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style sporting competition set up by Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

It followed Live To Lead, about leaders who have dedicated themselves to social justice, in 2022, and before that, the couple’s controversial six-part Harry & Meghan documentary.