When it shuttered around this time two years ago, it devastated folks in Southeast Baltimore. But starting Thursday, you can bowl - duckpin bowl - again, at the century-old spot near Patterson Park. The new leaders business cut the ribbon on the business, which features two lanes and arcade games in its basement. It's a fresh frame for "Patterson Pins," the successor to the old Patterson Bowling Center, which confirmed its closure in December 2022. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/duckpin-bowling-back-in-southeast-baltimore-as-patterson-pins