Dufferin County community grants program now taking applications for 2024

Dufferin County is accepting applications for the 2024 community grants program, which supports non-profit organizations in the community.

This program is intended for new or one-time initiatives that benefit residents.

Headwaters Community in Action (HCIA) executive director Jennifer Payne said the county is looking for proposals that clearly state how they impact the community, explain why they are in need of financial assistance and that align with the county’s strategic priorities.

“The county is eager to support new, innovative, grassroots efforts that enrich life in Dufferin and that help achieve a variety of community goals, while also ensuring that organizations and programs that are of vital importance to Dufferin residents do not suffer interruption due to lack of core funding,” Payne said. “Even a small grant can make a big difference.”

Based on feedback from local organizations last year, there is an emerging need for long-term sustainability funding, according to Payne.

A variety of organizations have received funding in past years, such as a therapeutic farm, arts association, local high schools and senior centres.

The HCIA website has a list of the groups that received funding in 2023.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Dufferin, for example, received a grant of $6,000, which allowed the organization to match an additional 35 children who face adversity with a caring mentor.

Caledon Meals on Wheels used a $5,000 grant to provide additional subsidies for low-income eligible clients living in Orangeville and Dufferin County.

According to the Dufferin County website, the program is looking to support groups with strategic goals in areas such as climate and environment, community, cultural enhancement, access to food and more.

“Throughout the process — from pre-application to post-project completion — staff of both Dufferin County and HCIA are available to answer questions and provide information and support.” Payne said.

The application deadline is Jan. 31. Interested groups can submit applications online.

