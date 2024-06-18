Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share 25th wedding anniversary portrait

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have released a new portrait to mark their 25th wedding anniversary.

The royal couple are dressed down in the relaxed shot taken in the gardens of their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, by photographer Chris Jelf.

Prince Edward, 60, is the youngest of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip's four children - and the only one who has not been divorced.

He married Sophie Rhys-Jones on 19 June 1999 in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - where other royals including Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Peter Philips have wed their partners.

They now have two children, 20-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and James, who at 16 is the Earl of Wessex.

Edward and Sophie became the Earl and Countess of Wessex when they married. They were named the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh last year when the King redistributed key titles.

In March, Sophie described Edward as the "best of fathers, the most loving of husbands" and "still my best friend" in a surprise tribute ahead of his 60th birthday.

"Whatever he is doing he gives 150% of himself and if all else fails, he gives any energy he has left out to our exhausted dogs or laying waste to the garden," she said.

Edward has also publicly praised his wife and described her as his "rock" in a television interview.

Read more:

Prince Louis dances on balcony

Kate releases new pictures and gives health update

"I'm incredibly lucky that I found Sophie and that she found me," he added.

Edward's older siblings, King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, have all been divorced.