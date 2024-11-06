Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will likely remain in America despite Trump’s election win’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely remain in America despite Donald Trump’s election as the nation’s 47th president.

Prince Harry’s 43-year-old US-born wife Meghan has been at odds with the Trumps for years after the duchess branded Donald, 78, “divisive” and “misogynistic” – while commentators said the former reality TV judge could use his power to revoke 40-year-old Harry’s US visa in the ongoing row over the royal being granted one despite his self-confessed drug use in the past.

But former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011, said the election of Trump as the new US president on Wednesday (06.11.24) “won’t affect where Meghan and Harry live”.

He was quoted by the Daily Express Online saying: “I don’t think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live.

“I don’t see them suddenly deciding to leave the country – it will be down to personal reasons if they do.

“It’s already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that’s personal reasons and not political reasons.

“I think they’ll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the Royal Family.”

In 2020, Trump said about Meghan: “I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he’s going to need it.”

Earlier this year he also hinted he could intervene regarding Prince Harry’s visa if it was found the royal had “lied” about taking drugs in his application – something he admitted to in his memoir ‘Spare’, published after his move to the States.

It was recently reported Harry and Meghan recently bought a holiday home in Portugal.

Trump’s presidential victory makes him the first US president in more than 130 years, and the only the second in history, to win a non-consecutive second term.