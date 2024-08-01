Duke Energy expects to lower energy rates in 'surprising' new request

Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a law allowing the government to suspend foreign debt payments until Oct. 1, paving the way for a moratorium to be called that would formally mark a sovereign default. Earlier this month, Ukraine announced a preliminary deal with a committee of its main bondholders to restructure its near $20 billion worth of international debt. Prompted by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, it will be its second such rework in a decade following a similar deal after the 2014 invasion of Crimea.