Duke players talk about starting tournament play with intensity and energy
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
Despite the Dodgers’ 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first pitch that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers dugout. To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17.
It's been a frustrating stretch for the pro, who finished tied for third at the Mexico Open.
SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona n
The championship ring features 14k gold and 40 diamonds, and bidding is up to $141,000
LSU basketball star Angel Reese set the record straight on her "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark in an interview as part of her March/April 'Women's Health' cover.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was suspended six games Friday for his stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The NHL's department of player safety gave Wilson a suspension tied for the longest of any player this season after a disciplinary hearing with him on Zoom. The league offering that type of hearing instead of a phone call allowed senior vice-president of player safety George Parros to hand down a suspension of six or more games. Wilson can a
The Canadian superstar watched the Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Thursday
It’s the hope that kills you as over 99% of March Madness bracket fans brutally discovered after day one of the men’s tournament, which is already delivering its fair share of shocks.
The LSU star is now focusing on March Madness, which starts Friday for the Tigers against the 14th-ranked Rice Owls
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
The Department of Player Safety handed down the ban Friday against Tom Wilson. It was the sixth suspension of his career and first since 2021.
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea reportedly canceled hosting Japan in a World Cup qualifier just hours after losing to Japan in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan scored after just 90 seconds and held out North Korea to win 1-0 and maintain its perfect start in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Soon after, Japan Football Association chief Kozo Tashima told Kyodo News that North Korea canceled the scheduled qualifier against Japan on Tuesday in Pyongyang, giving the news in a letter to t
The Masters field is currently at 85 players.
Jake Paul thinks Conor McGregor's criticism of his fight with Mike Tyson is out of jealousy.
Aryna Sabalenka starts her Miami Open campaign with an impressive win over close friend Paula Badosa just days after her former partner's death.
“I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point.”
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it "strongly believes" a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame. Simon killed himself Monday night at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement provided by the player's former agent, Paul Theofanous. Once one of hockey's most feared tough guys, the bruising forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes — including more than 100 fights — in 782 games with seven NHL
Scotland beat Japan 7-2 to secure an eighth-place finish at the Women's Curling Championships before completing their campaign with an 8-2 defeat by unbeaten hosts Canada.