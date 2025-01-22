Prince Harry settles court case with The Sun's publisher
The Duke of Sussex has received a full apology and substantial damages from the publisher of The Sun for "serious intrusion" into his private life.
The Duke of Sussex has received a full apology and substantial damages from the publisher of The Sun for "serious intrusion" into his private life.
The president turned a simple question about his Jan. 6 clemency act into dodge city.
“Simply put, this is not a popular policy," said Harry Enten.
The fuming free speech-advocating president demanded an apology.
Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, was out for blood at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, deliberately snubbing a man who refused his wife’s offer of a handshake earlier this month, according to CNN. On Monday, Emhoff, who served as second gentleman of the United States from 2021 to 2025, rejected a handshake from Bruce Fischer, husband of Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Emhoff brought up the moment Fischer appeared to refuse Harris’ proffered hand at the Republi
"Imagine how we feel,” one man told AP News.
The late night host joked that this must be a sign the two are "very, very much in love."
It centered on Bush's behavior.
The late night host put the president on blast for falling short on a vow he made repeatedly on the campaign trail.
When David Miller's pickup truck went missing in Ottawa last summer, he reported it as stolen and accepted it could be on a container ship sailing to parts unknown. He'd resigned himself to never seeing it again. Then, early last week, he got an even bigger surprise in his mailbox, he says.The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) sent him a notice saying his 2018 Dodge RAM had been found and it was sitting in a towing company's south Ottawa storage yard. Miller could go to a police station, get the neces
Former President Joe Biden greeted President Donald Trump at the White House in advance of Monday’s inauguration with a conciliatory gesture, telling him and first lady Melania Trump: “Welcome home.” Trump ended his first day back in that home by posting a sneering message boasting of how his team was hunting down hundreds of Biden appointees to throw out of office. “Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” Trump wrote, in a Truth Social post shortly after midnight. “My Presidential Pe
The president was apparently irritated by a request to show kindness to LGBTQ children and undocumented immigrants who are "scared" of his plans.
The Trump administration has fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday. Former President Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime security, in 2021. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman, in a message posted on the Coast Guard's website, confirmed Fagan had been relieved of her duties after a "long and illustrious career."
The incident occurred in Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 19, according to police
Donald Trump’s niece couldn’t hold back her laughter at Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed hat at Monday’s inauguration. Mary Trump reacted to some of the biggest parts of the ceremony, including what she referred to as “one of the most important things to happen today”–Melania’s viral black and white hat. The first lady wore a structured navy coat accessorized with black gloves, a crisp white shirt and a navy-blue wide-brimmed hat accompanied by a white stripe. “Some people said she looked like the H
Welcome to the next four years.
In his first address after being sworn in on Monday, President Donald Trump repeated several false and misleading statements that he made during his campaign. They included claims about immigration, the economy, electric vehicles and the Panama Canal. Here’s a look at the facts.
Daniel Dale picked apart the president's unscripted speech on Inauguration Day.
Trump's executive order is not retroactive and would apply only to those born more than 30 days after it was issued.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term began with efforts to deliver on key campaign promises, including his vows to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”