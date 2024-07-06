Dull but dependable, Starmer has the aura of a real PM

There is a saying in politics that to look prime ministerial, the first thing you need to do is become prime minister – and Sir Keir Starmer perfectly illustrated the point as he gave his first Downing Street press conference.

Relieved of the burden of campaigning, with the Ming vase of his opinion poll leads now safely on a shelf, the tension had left his body and his voice. He looked as though the weight of office had actually relaxed him.

There was a smile as he talked about his reaction to Thursday night’s exit polls, and he had to remind himself to refer to his “now Cabinet” rather than shadow cabinet, seemingly pinching himself that he was actually being addressed as Prime Minister.

Otherwise, his manner was businesslike and managerial, as he projected an image of a dull but safe pair of hands. There were no jokes. Governing, after all, is a serious matter, and he was keen to transmit the message that he takes it a lot more seriously than those who went before him.

“Self-interest is yesterday’s politics,” he announced, looking statesmanlike in front of two Union flags. He talked about touring the four countries of the UK and jetting off to Washington for a Nato conference, and threw in a casual reference to the previous day’s phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky for good measure.

‘Have you unpacked?’

In fairness, he will never face a less hostile set of questions, no matter how long he remains in office.

“Have you unpacked yet?” asked one questioner. “Have you got used to being called Prime Minister?” asked another.

“We’re not quite unpacked yet,” he disclosed, with a reminder that he is off to Washington next week. He was happy, he said, to be called Keir or Prime Minister, though he understood why Civil Servants preferred the latter because they are “serving the office” rather than the person.

With an as-yet unblemished record of fully 28 hours in the job, Sir Keir was not going to be facing questions about any failures, which meant he could only be asked about his hopes and plans. It didn’t make for thrilling viewing.

He talked about mission delivery boards, meetings with metro mayors, and telling his Cabinet they will – surprise, surprise – be judged on actions not words.

Sir Keir seemed relaxed, not burdened, by his new office - Claudia Greco/PA

The platitudes continued to flow. He would stop knife crime, he said, by stopping people getting into knife crime in the first place. Like every new Prime Minister, he spoke of putting party politics aside for the good of the country. He even wore a non-partisan brown tie to prove it.

Evasive answer

Asked to name one thing that would change in his first 100 days, he replied: “The thing that’s changed already is the mindset of government.” It was a curiously evasive answer.

Sir Keir campaigned for office by promising to “end the chaos”. There was certainly nothing chaotic about his first press conference, but there was nothing inspirational about it either.

Nevertheless, Sir Keir had that aura of command about him, and it was more noticeable than anything that emanated from Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak. Perhaps it is because, unlike them, he has become Prime Minister by winning a general election.