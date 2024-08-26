'Dumping ground' room becomes new community larder

A new community larder has opened in Lostwithiel in what was the boiler room for St Bartholomew's Church.

Treasurer Roger Smith said the organisers spotted that the National Lottery Community Fund had a round of funding of £12,000 especially for communities where there was deprivation.

Mr Smith said: "We had about five days in which to get the grant application in, but we were successful.

"We're very proud of it and we want the community of Lostwithiel to use it to the full."

Norma Cattell said the community larder would really help the area [BBC]

Mr Smith said: "We had a builder in, who converted what was quite literally a dumping ground, an old boiler house; it was an absolute shambles... into a purpose-built community larder."

The Reverend Sheila Bawden said: "We are accepting anybody. Anybody can come who feel they need some help.

"They can have a bagful of food for a maximum of £5.

"We've signed up to FareShare, who distribute from Plymouth... there will be a quarterly charge for us, which we reckon we can meet."

Norma Cattell was the first to use the larder and said she had money worries because she would no longer be getting the winter fuel allowance.

She said: "My daughter's on [benefits] credit, but, because she lives with me, she doesn't get any rent money.

"We got two children/grandchildren. It's a big house to support, this is really helping.

"It's just a struggle, but then I feel I'm not the only one. Everyone is struggling."

Molly and Gary Casling said they would contribute to and use the community larder [BBC]

Molly and Gary Casling said they had three children at home and the community larder would definitely help.

Mrs Casling said: "It's vital to be able to provide. Sometimes you're a bit short of money because we're relying on benefits at the moment because of my husband's health.

"We've just brought donations as well, so it will be a give and take sort of thing.

Mr Casling said: "When you look around, it seems that everyone is making ends meet and keeping things going. The reality is a lot of people are struggling and suffering.

"These kind of projects are vital because, at the end of the day, everybody needs support at some time in their life, and to have the opportunity of something like this is a godsend, it's amazing."

