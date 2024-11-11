‘Dumpling’ protest about jobs sees 100,000 Chinese students bring highway to standstill

Students took part in the “soft protest” movement on shared bikes - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

More than 100,000 Chinese students took part in a 37-mile night-time bike ride on a quest for soup dumplings, bringing a main highway to a standstill.

The “Night Riding Army”, as some participants called it, rode for hours after a huge turnout for the rolling flash mob that had been gathering riders for months.

It was inspired by a viral craze of young Chinese trying to travel as cheaply as possible in the face of high youth unemployment and scarce job prospects.

The “soft protest” movement was first set off in June when four female college students chronicled their ride on social media to try guantangbao, a type of soup dumpling.

Students say the bike ride reflects young people’s desire to participate in self-organised events - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese authorities are now clamping down on the activity, imposing new traffic restrictions and controls on bike rental companies to prevent further chaos.

Footage from Friday night showed the blocked highway that links Zhengzhou, the largest city in Henan province, with Kaifeng, an ancient capital famed for its soup dumplings.

By Saturday, pictures showed thousands of the riders – waving the Chinese flag and singing the national anthem – had overrun the small tourist city, sparking complaints from locals.

“Last night’s ‘Night Riding Army’ was spectacular!” one rider posted. “Two lanes were opened, but that simply was not enough: The cycling army accounted for four!”

‘Much more than a bike ride’

“The Night Ride to Kaifeng: Youth is priceless, enjoy it in time,” was the hashtag on social media for the ride, which the state broadcaster CMG said tens of thousands of students had completed by the end of the weekend.

Liu Lulu, a student at Henan University, told China Daily: “People sang together and cheered for each other while climbing uphill together. I could feel the passion of the young people. And it was much more than a bike ride.”

The cyclists overran a main highway in their quest for soup dumplings - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Key to its success was a glut of shared bikes, which can be rented for as little as $1.95 a month.

Students who took part in Friday night’s bike ride said the trend reflects young people’s desire to participate in rare self-organised events by the public.

‘Symbol of youthful energy’

Chinese state media initially characterised the trend as “a symbol of youthful energy and the joy of shared experiences”, but turned against it over the weekend because of the carnage it caused to traffic.

Authorities in Zhengzhou and Kaifeng temporarily closed off some of the main cycling lanes between the two cities.

The three main bike-sharing platforms, Hellobike, DiDi Bike and Mobike, also warned students that bikes would be locked if they were taken out of designated zones.

Riders wave the Chinese flag and sing the national anthem - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the new restrictions, some students are still determined to complete the quest on foot or on scooters, with reports of some students walking more than 11 hours to reach Kaifeng.

Local police and some student volunteers in Zhengzhou are now trying to discourage students from joining the night-time biking movement.

Several universities in Henan province also issued statements preventing students from leaving campus.

Last month, police turned up in force in Shanghai to deter a repeat of the 2023 Halloween celebrations after some revellers wore costumes poking fun at issues including youth unemployment and Covid-19 restrictions.