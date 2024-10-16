Dumpster or No Dumpster | Morning Blend

Cover Media

Footage of the pair attending the Balenciaga show on 30 September went viral over the weekend and the clip seemed to suggest they were on frosty terms. In the video, Nicole was seen pushing Salma's hand away as they posed for a photo with Katy Perry. As a photographer asked for one more shot, Salma reached for Nicole - who had her back to the cameras at the time - in an attempt to get her to face towards the cameraman. However, a seemingly unimpressed Nicole appeared to grab Salma's hand from her side and push it away.