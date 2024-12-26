Dumpster or No Dumpster | Morning Blend

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
"It's Too Exhausting": Older Adults Are Revealing The Things They're "Getting Too Old" To Deal With Anymore, And As A Millennial, I Related To A LOT Of These
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
- Hello!
Sandra Bullock, 60, makes rare public appearance year after partner's death
Sandra Bullock attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. See the pictures here...
- People
Michael Bolton Shares First Photo with Family Amid Cancer Treatment: 'Countless Moments to Cherish'
"Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments," the singer wrote as he shared a photo of his family's Christmas celebrations
- The Independent
Tom Hanks sparks health concerns after shaky Saturday Night Live appearance
‘Forrest Gump’ star made a surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to induct host Martin Short into the show’s five-timers club
- People
Teen Actor Hudson Joseph Meek, Who Appeared in “Baby Driver”, Dies at 16 After Falling from Moving Vehicle
Meek’s professional acting credits date back to 2014, when he starred in the television movie 'The Santa Con,' starring Melissa Joan Hart
- Hello!
Savannah Phillips, 14, recycles her mum Autumn Phillips' festive coat
Peter Phillips' daughter stunned in her mother Autumn Phillips' festive coat as she joined her family for the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – see photos
- People
Woman Says She Refuses to Contribute to Family Christmas Gift After Finding Out It Was Going to Her Brother. Here’s Why
A woman is at odds with her family after discovering a group gift was actually just for one person
- People
Patrick Mahomes Promised Wife Brittany the Chiefs Would Win the Top Seed on Christmas So ‘We Can Go Have That Baby’
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated a Christmas Day victory alongside tight end Travis Kelce
- People
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Snaps with Her 2 Daughters and Husband Chris Henchy from Their Christmas Celebration
The actress shares daughters Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21, with longtime husband Chris Henchy
- FTW Outdoors
Travis Kelce intentionally took a celebration penalty with his dunk as a cool tribute to Tony Gonzalez
As we saw earlier in Wednesday's Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers, there are some celebrations that can draw penalties -- even under the NFL's relaxed celebration rules. But in Travis Kelce's case, he took the pen
- BuzzFeed
This Local NYC News Clip Is Going Viral Where A Comedian Completely Gags The Anchors With His Luigi Mangione Joke
It took them a second.
- Hello!
Pippa Middleton's heels were the chicest accessory at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service
Who needs a designer label when you can slay in Karen Millen and burgundy velvet pumps? The stylish royal sister sported the colour of the season - See Photos
- People
Director Chris Columbus Left “Christmas Vacation” Movie After Meeting Chevy Chase Twice: 'I Couldn't Work with the Guy'
“I was signed on…and then I met Chevy Chase," Columbus tells Vanity Fair
- People
Jessica Alba Shares Snaps of Her Low-Key Christmas Celebrations with Her Family
The actress shared snaps of her Christmas tree and her holiday spread on Instagram Stories
- Deadline
John Reardon, Hallmark Actor And ‘Hudson & Rex’ Star, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: “Has Been A Long Road”
John Reardon, an actor from the Hallmark Channel and the star of the Canadian police procedural drama Hudson & Rex, has revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Reardon shared two photos in a social media post, including one in which the actor is seen in a hospital with his eyes closed. “Last night was …
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins' Brad Marchand Provides Hilarious David Pastrnak Update
Brad Marchand had this to say about David Pastrnak following his injury.
- People
Kourtney Kardashian Is a Sexy Mrs. Claus in Playful Christmas Eve Photo Shoot with Husband Travis Barker
The Poosh founder sported a red fur-trimmed dress as she struck a series of sultry poses with the Blink-182 drummer
- Hello!
Zara Tindall puts her own spin on Christmas Day fashion in this season's must-have colour
Zara Tindall was joined by her husband Mike Tindall and their children, Mia and Lena for the traditional Christmas Day outing
- People
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate First Christmas ‘as Family of 4’ with Daughter Piper, 7 Months: ‘Happy Tears’
The family of four appeared to celebrate with Scott's parents Jim and Joanne Scott
- USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game schedule today: Breaking down the three college football bowl games on Dec. 26
The day after Christmas offers three college football bowl games as you recover from opening presents. A look at the three matchups.