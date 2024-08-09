Dundee City Council leader stepping down

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is to step down, he has announced.

The SNP politician became the council leader in 2017.

The councillor for Strathmartine will leave his role on 29 August, and take up a new position with energy firm SSEN.

First Minister John Swinney said: "John Alexander has been a great local councillor and brilliant leader for the SNP group and council in Dundee."

'Balance more challenging'

Mr Alexander said on Friday: "I’m sure my announcement will come as a shock to many, perhaps with the exception of my friends and colleagues who have been incredibly supportive over recent months.

"The reality is that over a number of months, the balance between being a good dad and husband, as well as an effective council leader have become more challenging.

"I want to take the opportunity, during the narrow window in which my boys still want to spend quality time with their dad, to enjoy as much time with my family as I can."

He added: "I can now look forward to blending into the background, spending more time with family and opening a new chapter in my life in a new role with SSEN."

