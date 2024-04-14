Dune! The Musical, Bread & Roses Theatre, review: sci-fi in song is unexpectedly brilliant

Shape-shifter: Dan Collins performs his one-man show, Dune! The Musical

If you’ve only seen Denis Villeneuve’s recent Dune films, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and not read the books, then the idea of a musical adaptation may fill you with trepidation. However, Dune! The Musical is a terrifically entertaining homage to Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic sci-fi novel. At a speedy 60 minutes, this one-man show, written and performed by Dan Collins, delivers the perfect punch of skilful storytelling without overstaying its welcome. Although it sparkles with plenty of comedy, the show is definitely not the parody you fear it might be.

The musical premise isn’t as far-fetched as it first seems. Music has a magical ability to compress time and space, allowing expository elements of plot to be delivered in an entertaining way. In that respect, it makes sense for Collins to reduce a tome like Herbert’s epic into song because it enables him to cover a lot of ground very quickly.

Plus, this musical premise is firmly rooted in Dune lore – Collins performs the show as the sung memoir of Gurney Halleck, War Master of House Atreides (played by Josh Brolin in the recent films). In Villeneuve’s work, Halleck is a stern and stoic warrior who acts as a friend and mentor to Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. But this show, like the novel, also portrays Halleck as a troubadour who writes cheeky, whimsical, sad songs and is skilled at playing the baliset, an imagined nine-string instrument similar to a baroque guitar.

In the guise of Halleck, Collins substitutes the baliset for a twelve-string guitar and compresses this epic story of family politics, court intrigue, religious fanaticism, exploitative capitalism, spice, war and science-fiction into 15 fantastic songs that chart the pathos, absurdity, love, loss, irony and tragedy of Dune’s enduringly compelling narrative. The songs borrow from a range of influences including folk, rock and ballad, which showcase Collins’s rangy voice and protean acting.

But it’s the nerve-shredding death metal of March of Harkonnen, Baron Harkonnen’s savage paean to the wanton destruction of war, that is seared into my mind. While wearing a horned pig mask, Collins steers his voice from camp to bloodcurdling snarl in an instant; it’s a wonder then that later, on When I Grow Up, he is able to modulate his voice into the whiny brattiness of an immature Atreides. On a later song, Collins changes Atreides’s voice again to show how he is developing into a darker, more complex man.

Screen versions of Dune like to immerse audiences in the sheer scale and grandeur of its universe and, certainly, there’s no way to truly replicate the giant, fearsome impressiveness of sandworms on stage. But Collins is such a charming and talented performer that this show is arguably even more transporting – he requires the audience to eagerly lean forward, he makes us feel like part of the story.

Dune! The Musical is at the Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham, to Sunday 14 April; breadandrosestheatre.co.uk