Dune prequel series confirms release window in new teaser trailer

Dune prequel series Dune: Prophecy has confirmed a release window in a new teaser trailer.

The anticipated new Max series looks at the origins of the fabled Bene Gesserit Sisterhood, and is set 10,000 years before the events of the main movies.

While we knew it would debut later this year, the streamer has now given us a firmer release date of November.

Max

In the latest teaser, Emily Watson's character Valya talks about shaping the "flow of power", as another member of the Bene Gesserit tells a gathered group: "The more influence our Sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make."

We are then given a glimpse at the growing influence of the Sisterhood on the "levers of power", as Valya admits that their grasp is "still fragile".

"I am trying to protect the Imperium," she tells sister Tula (Olivia Williams). "Sacrifices must be made."

Max

As well as Watson and Williams – the latter of whom replaces original star Shirley Henderson – Prophecy also stars Mark Strong, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series has undergone a number of changes behind the scenes during production, including the departures of creator Diane Ademu-John and director Johan Renck, with Alison Schapker remaining as showrunner.

Meanwhile, Dune looks set to be gearing up for a third movie following the recent success of Dune 2, with director Denis Villeneuve lining up an "event film" for December 2026 that is speculated to be Dune 3.

Warner Bros.

Earlier this year, Legendary Entertainment's CEO Josh Grode suggested that a sequel could be greenlit if the director "gets the script right".

"I think everybody is very excited and really enjoying this moment and if Denis [Villeneuve] gets the script right and he feels that he can deliver another experience on par with what we've just completed then I don't see why not," he told CNBC.

"We have to have all creative stakeholders aligned and support the vision."

Dune: Prophecy will premiere on Max in November.





