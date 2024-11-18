‘Dune: Prophecy’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Prequel Series

“Dune: Prophecy” is prepping to expand the franchise by 10,000 whole years.

The new series, set in the distant past, serves as a prequel to the mainline films starring Timothy Chalamet. It follows the true rise of the Bene Gesserit and House Corrino leading the Imperium only years removed from the Butlerian Jihad against the “thinking machines.” With a new “Dune” series comes a slew of new characters to remember.

Here’s a complete list of the biggest names to remember while watching the upcoming HBO sci-fi prequel.

Emily Watson in “Dune: Prophecy” (Credit: HBO)

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Emily Watson plays Valya Harkonnen – current leader of the Bene Gesserit.

Watson also starred in “Gosford Park,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Red Dragon,” and “Breaking the Waves.” More recently she appeared in HBO’s acclaimed series “Chernobyl” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Olivia Williams in “Dune: Prophecy” (Credit: HBO)

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Olivia Williams plays Tula Harkonnen – a member of the Bene Gesserit and sister to Valya.

Williams is most known for roles in “The Sixth Sense,” “Rushmore,” “An Education,” and “The Ghost Writer.” More recently she appeared in “The Crown,” “The Nevers,” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Travis Fimmel in “Dune: Prophecy” (Credit: HBO)

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Travis Fimmel plays Desmond Hart, a wildcard who returns from Arrakis after being reported dead to serve House Corrino.

Fimmel previously starred in “Vikings” as Ragnar Lothbrok from 2013-2017 and starred on the Max sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves.” He also starred in the video game film “Warcraft” as Anduin Lothar.

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Mark Strong plays Emperor Javicco Corrino, the leader of the Imperium.

Strong is most known for roles in “1917,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Kick-Ass,” “Green Lantern,” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” More recently he’s starred in “Shazam!,” “The Penguin,” and “Tár.”

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina in “Dune: Prophecy” (Credit: HBO)

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina plays Princess Ynez, the heir to the Corrino throne and planning to be a member of the Bene Gesserit.

Boussnina has also appeared in “The Colony,” “The Bridge,” and “Knightfall.”

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Jodhi May plays Empress Natalya, wife of Emperor Javicco.

May is also known for “The Last of the Mohicans,” “The Gambler,” “A World Apart,” “Sister My Sister,” and “The Witcher.”

Josh Heuston in “Dune: Prophecy” (Credit: HBO)

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino

Josh Heuston plays Constantine Corrino – the bastard son of the emperor – in the series.

Heuston has also been seen in “Heartbreak High” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Chris Mason in “Dune: Prophecy” (Credit: HBO)

Chris Mason as Kiernan Atreides

Chris Mason plays Kiernan Atreides – a hopeful lover to Princess Ynez and House Corrino trainer.

Mason also appeared in “Riverdale,” “Broadchurch,” “Dirty John,” and “Legend.”

