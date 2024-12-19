‘Dune: Prophecy’ Gets Second Season Order From HBO

HBO’s Dune: Prophecy will be returning for a second season. The news was announced today during a virtual press conference with showrunner EP Alison Schapker, and stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams.

The prequel series to the Legendary Denis Villeneuve directed Dune movies will air its season one finale this Sunday.

Dune: Prophecy follows the formation of the Bene Gesserit, an order of women who become the puppet masters of the great houses of the Empire on Dune. Watson and Williams play two morally ambiguous sisters running the de facto cult. In the movies, Lady Jessica Atreides, played by Rebecca Ferguson, has ties to the Gesserit. Her spiritual talents fostered with the order have been passed down to her son, Paul Atreides played by Timothee Chalamet.

On the show, Travis Fimmel plays Desmond Hart, a rival to the two sisters, who has certain powers. In the finale, there’s bound to be a big reveal in regards to the relationships between the sisters and Desmond.

“How the sisterhood survives is very much a part of season 2,” said Schapker during the presser today.

Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the events of the Villeneuve Dune movies, and it’s inspired by the Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson penned novel Sisterhood of Dune.

Diane Ademu-John co-developed Dune: Prophecy and is an executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer.

