‘Dune: Prophecy’ Season 1 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream

The “Dune” Universe is expanding on HBO.

The latest installment in the sprawling sci-fi series – “Dune: Prophecy” – takes the story back 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and looks at the early days of the Bene Gesserit and a galaxy still reeling from a war with the “thinking machines.”

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in to the first season of HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy.”

When does “Dune: Prophecy” Season 1 come out?

“Dune: Prophecy” debuts it’s first season on Sunday, Nov. 17.

How can I watch “Dune: Prophecy”?

“Dune: Prophecy” is the latest HBO tentpole. It will be available to watch on the premium cable network or streaming through Max on Sunday nights for the duration of the season.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Dune: Prophecy” will drop on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on HBO and drop for streaming on Max. Here’s a full rundown on the six-episode first season:

Episode 1: “The Hidden Hand” – Nov. 17

Episode 2 – Nov. 24

Episode 3 – Dec. 1

Episode 4 – Dec. 8

Episode 5 – Dec. 15

Episode 6 – Dec. 22

What is “Dune: Prophecy” about?

“Dune: Prophecy” takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides. The show focuses on many different parts of the Empire seen outside of Arrakis, but much of it looks at the early days of the Bene Gesserit and their plots and schemes to control the many ruling families of the galaxy.

Who is in “Dune: Prophecy” cast?

“Dune: Prophecy” stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussina, Josh Heuston, Chris Mason, Jade Anouka and Mark Strong.

Watch the trailer:

