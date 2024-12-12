‘Dune’ Vocalist Loire Cotler Pens Original Song for Sonu Sood’s Action Thriller ‘Fateh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-nominated vocalist Loire Cotler, known for her work on “Dune” and as a member of Hans Zimmer’s band, has composed an original track titled “Call to Life” for Bollywood star Sonu Sood’s directorial debut “Fateh.”

The film centers on an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam. Sood, who also stars in the lead role, is joined by Jacqueline Fernandez (“Kill Em All 2”), Vijay Raaz (“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”) and Naseeruddin Shah (“IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”).

Cotler, who blends world rhythms with operatic elements in her work, created the composition for one of the film’s action sequences. “Music is a higher form of communication above everything we’ve invented, and so the language of ‘Fateh’ was immaterial to composing a track for it,” Cotler said. “When Sonu walked me through the story of the film, his passion was electric. Through ‘Call to Life,’ I wanted to channel that energy and bring light, rhythm and intensity to the film’s action sequence. It was an incredible experience to see my music and vocals breathe life into the scene.”

The production features action sequences coordinated by Hollywood technicians, including fight coordinator Federico Berte (“Cobra Kai”), fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (“The Woman King”) and action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (“Captain Marvel”). A recently released teaser features Sood’s character on a “John Wick”-style rampage with the body count ratcheting up.

Sood said: “It is my pride and joy to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler, whose

work has echoed on the global stage. What I find amazing is that it didn’t matter that Hindi was

unfamiliar to her because music is the ultimate universal language. Her evocative composition

in ‘Fateh’ conveys everything we need and more, bringing a mystical energy to its action

sequence. Having her on board was not just a choice, it was a necessity to hit the right note and

offer the audience nothing but the best.”

From India’s Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions banners, “Fateh” is produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh K.R. Bansal. It is scheduled for theatrical release on Jan. 10.

