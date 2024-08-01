Dunedin outdoor dining controversy continues

Latest Stories
Critics Stunned By Donald Trump’s ‘Heartless’ Punchline About Man Killed At His Rally
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
American Woman Found Chained to a Tree in India Went Without Food for 40 Days, Was Allegedly Left to Die
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
Donald Trump Gets Basic English Lesson After Ridiculous Comment About His ‘Pronouns’
“So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.
'Mental Fitness' Questions After Trump Makes Key Mistake Twice At Penn. Rally
The former president's latest boast quickly backfired.
Prince Harry Reportedly Has Only One Condition to End the Royal Family Feud
He's ready to put his "swords down."
Harris slices Trump’s national lead in half: New polling average
Vice President Harris halved former President Trump’s 2024 lead in a newly relaunched national polling average that replaces President Biden with Harris as Trump’s likely Democratic opponent. The first iteration of Cook Political Report’s (CPR) new average, relaunched on Wednesday, shows Trump leading Harris by 1.3 points — 47.5 percent support to 46.2 percent. In the…
CNN Host Laura Coates Erupts at Pro-Trump Guest on Panel Talking Race
A CNN panel grew testy Wednesday night during a discussion about Donald Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day, with anchor Laura Coates reprimanding a Trump-friendly guest for talking over her.On Laura Coates Live, the namesake anchor spoke with four guests, one of whom was Bruce LeVell, the former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. When Coates asked him how Trump questioning Harris’ ethnicity and saying she had “turned Black
Trump Campaign Attempts Damage Control Over Fiasco At Black Journalists' Conference
For a former president who never admits a mistake, it's no surprise his staff's statement on the Q&A declared victory over "Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice."
Starving American Yoga Student Chained to Tree ‘For 40 Days’
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
Prince Harry’s Uncle Has Died. Will He Join His Family at the Funeral?
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
George W. Bush uttered 'the 10 most important words in the history of economics' in 2008, Warren Buffett says
His words may have secured the money market.
Eva Longoria Does the Viral ‘Apple’ TikTok Dance in a Teeny-Tiny Bikini: 'Latina Brats'
The actress is the latest to join the celebrity crew performing the viral choreography inspired by Charli xcx’s hit song
Bill Maher Boldly Thinks Travis Kelce Is Going to Dump Taylor Swift
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
'Is she Indian or Black?' Trump questions Harris' identity at Black journalists' convention
CHICAGO/HOUSTON/HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage. Trump continued.
Brazilian Swimmer Sent Home from Paris 2024 After Leaving Olympic Village Without Permission
"We're not here playing or taking a vacation," head of the country's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said as Ana Carolina Vieira headed home
Simone Biles Throws Shade In Hilarious 6-Word Caption About Gold Medal Win
Many commenters joked that the post was worthy of its own gold medal.
Blake Lively’s nude floral lace dress is a subtle nod to flower fashion
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'
Simone Ashley is a total siren in beaded bikini in rare holiday photos
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
Maya Jama just wore a bikini we wouldn't dare to - and here’s why
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
Inmate linked to Blood Family Mafia gang tortured and disfigured in Quebec City prison
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a