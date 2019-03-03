Dunrobin hockey team wins $100K for tornado relief efforts

A peewee hockey team from West Carleton has won the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup and its $100,000 grand prize, which the team plans to put toward the tornado disaster relief efforts in Dunrobin.

The West Carleton Warriors from Dunrobin, a rural community in Ottawa's west end, were announced as winners during a surprise skate celebration at Dow's Lake Saturday.

"The West Carleton Warriors' passion for their community is inspiring. Their dedication was truly impressive," said James Hodge, a spokesperson for Chevrolet Canada.

Over 300 teams from across Canada submitted videos of their good deeds.

The West Carleton Warriors entered a video of the team helping their community after a destructive tornado tore through their hometown in September 2018.

Making a difference

The Warriors collected books and monetary donations for families affected by the disaster.

They raised over $4,000 for relief efforts and volunteered at a community holiday party where they acted as Christmas elves, passing out presents to the many families in need.

The win means a lot for 11-year-old player Blake Voelker, whose friend was inside his house when the tornado hit it.

"It's really crazy. Like, I know it's going to help out a lot of people. And like, I have friends that have been through a lot and so it's going to be good for them," said Voelker.

"It feels great because it's going straight back into the community."

Coach Sean Lecuyer says it was important to teach the kids about giving back.

"When you're coaching a team, I think it's important not just to teach the kids the stuff on the ice," Lecuyer said.

"You're responsible for teaching them to be good people and to build confidence — and this was a huge way to be able to do that."

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the team's "selfless actions and volunteerism" showed "the kind and generous spirit of Ottawa's youth."

"Even as they coped with the devastating aftermath of the tornados in their own community, this passionate group of young people sought to help their neighbours and make a difference," said Watson.

'They are truly warriors'

The prize will be donated to the West Carleton Disaster Relief Fund.

Many families have not been able to start rebuilding because their foundations were torn up, so the money will be a big help when those large expenses come along, said Laurie Chauvin, a board member with the disaster relief group.

The "absolutely amazing" win will also help families who are short on insurance or — because tarps are covering their damaged roofs — facing higher-than-usual hydro bills, she said.

"It's such a big prize. We'll be able to help so many people," Chauvin said. "These boys … they are truly warriors."

Chauvin said the team plans to keep volunteering in Dunrobin, particularly with this spring's cleanup efforts.