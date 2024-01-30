DUP agrees deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the deal would allow the DUP to reform an executive - GETTY IMAGES

The Democratic Unionist Party executive has agreed on a deal to return to power-sharing at Stormont, the party’s leader has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced on Monday night that the agreement will allow the DUP to form an executive in Northern Ireland, where the party has boycotted parliament for nearly two years.

He added that the deal is subject to new legislation being passed in parliament and an agreement on its timetable.

The announcement came after a meeting of the party executive in Co Down that lasted more than five hours.

The DUP leader said the vote on the deal had been “decisive” but he faced criticism from party members, some of whom spoke out against the deal at the meeting.

“We will only be able to move after the government faithfully delivers on the implementation of its legal and other commitments,” Sir Jeffrey told reporters.

“Both our party officers and party executive have mandated me to move forward.. on the basis of the proposals brought forward by the government, subject to and on the basis of the government delivering measures of that package.”

Commitments over Brexit

The DUP shuttered the Northern Ireland executive nearly two years ago in protest against trade arrangements in the Brexit deal.

The party has also urged Rishi Sunak to make changes to the Windsor Framework, which was formally adopted by Britain and the European Union last March.

Unionists have criticised the deal and some party members spoke against it at the meeting - GETTY IMAGES

Sir Jeffrey said the “legislation commitments” agreed with Westminster will “remove checks on goods moving within the UK and remaining in NI, and end NI blindly following EU laws”.

He added: “There will be legislation protecting the Acts of Union, which guarantees unfettered access for Northern Ireland business to the rest of the UK.”

He hit back at reports from inside the meeting that party members had expressed a sense of “betrayal” over the deal.

Responding to reports by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson, who was live tweeting claims from inside the executive meeting, Sir Jeffrey insisted that the posts did not reflect what happened in the room, and described that as a “misrepresentation”.

Story continues

“It disappoints me there may have been someone in that meeting who may have been prepared to share information,” he said.

“No one tonight in our meeting at any stage or in meetings of my party officers has ever used the word ‘betrayal’, but it was used tonight to describe someone who was leaking information from a private meeting.”

‘Welcome and significant step’

Sir Jeffrey added that he was “confident” in the progress achieved in the meeting and said he believed the Government could move “quickly” to bring forward the necessary legislation.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving the five-hour meeting in Co Down on Monday night - GETTY IMAGES

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she was optimistic Stormont could return before Feb 8, the next legislative deadline for forming an administration.

“Sinn Fein will now engage with the parties and both governments to ensure we now all press on without delay,” Ms McDonald said.

“It is vital there is political stability to address the scale of the crisis across our public services.

“Let’s now focus minds on the job at hand and to the solutions required to support workers and families who want and deserve functioning government.”

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: “This is a welcome and significant step.

“I am grateful to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and colleagues for the constructive dialogue over the past months and to the other political parties in Northern Ireland for the patience they have shown during this time.

“I am pleased that the DUP have agreed to accept the package of measures that the UK government has put forward and as a result they are ready to return to the Northern Ireland Assembly and nominate representatives to the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said this is subject to the binding commitments between the Democratic Unionist Party and the UK government – I can confirm that we will stick to this agreement.

“I now believe that all the conditions are in place for the Assembly to return, the parties entitled to form an Executive are meeting tomorrow to discuss these matters and I hope to be able to finalise this deal with the political parties as soon as possible.”