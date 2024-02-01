DUP gives green light for restoration of Stormont devolution on Saturday

The DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly, with powersharing due to be restored in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The announcement from party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson came after two pieces of legislation contained in the Government’s deal to resurrect devolution were fast-tracked through the House of Commons.

The two motions were approved by MPs on Thursday without the need for a formal vote.

While the Lords debated the measures outlined in the Government’s Strengthening the Union command paper they will not deliberate on the legislation until February 13.

The statutory instruments will not become law until after peers have had their say.

Sir Jeffrey said he had written to the outgoing Speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey to confirm his party was prepared to end its two-year blockade on the institutions.

“I expect the Assembly will meet on Saturday following the Speaker consulting and making all necessary arrangements,” he said.

“It is my intention to meet with the leaders of the other executive parties during the course of Friday to finalise arrangements on the key issues that will be tackled by the incoming executive.

“Following the completion of detailed internal party processes with my party officers, all our elected members and DUP peers in the Lords, as well as the Government having taken the legislative steps required of it, we are now able to re-establish the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Northern Ireland executive.

“We do so confidently as we look forward to continuing to work on all the issues that matter to people in Northern Ireland and to use all the new structures to shape the future, confident in the knowledge that much has been achieved.”

The move comes after the DUP agreed a package of measures with the Government that Sir Jeffrey says has effectively removed the so-called Irish Sea border for goods moving from Great Britain to, and staying in, Northern Ireland.

When the Northern Ireland Assembly does reconvene at Parliament Buildings it will witness the historically significant moment of the appointment of its first nationalist first minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill.