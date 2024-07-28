Dupont crowd-surfs as French rugby seven's team celebrates gold

STORY: :: Antoine Dupont crowd-surfs as France's gold medal

winning rugby seven's team celebrates

:: Paris, France

:: July 28, 2024

France claimed their first gold medal of their own Olympics and first of any kind in men’s rugby sevens when Dupont led them to a stunning 28-7 win over double-defending champions Fiji on an unforgettable night in the Stade de France on Saturday (July 27).

The man who missed the Six Nations to throw his weight behind the sevens campaign had an immediate impact as he scampered down the left wing and cleverly fed Aaron Grandidier Nkanang for France’s second try, which Paulin Riva converted.

In Club France, the French Olympic’s Team House, thousands gathered to welcome their medallists.