Durdle Door: Warning as large boulders tumble on to beach path

Visitors to a beach are being warned to "exercise extreme caution" after several large boulders fell from cliffs following heavy rainfall.

Lulworth Estate, which owns the beach at Durdle Door on Dorset's Jurassic Coast, said some had ended up on the path down to the sea.

Urging caution to visitors, the estate said after days of downpours the area was showing signs of instability.

It said the path to the beach was still open but some steps had been damaged.

The estate's ranger team said: "While access to the beach is currently still possible, we would advise our visitors to exercise extreme caution when visiting, as some damage to the steps has occurred.

"Please also be aware the surrounding landscape remains unstable while the wet and windy weather continues."

The rangers said with further wet and windy weather forecast it would "take some time for the area to settle before any major repairs can be done".

Just over a week ago a large section of cliff collapsed on to the beach at Lulworth Cove.

