Durham is cashing in on federal programs to encourage electric vehicles. Here’s how.

The City of Durham will receive $4.8 million from the federal government to install up to three electric vehicle charging stations in historically disadvantaged communities.

The stations will have 20 fast-charging plugs altogether and will be located within a mile of major highways that pass through the city.

The grant, made possible by the big infrastructure bill passed by Congress in late 2021, is part of a larger federal effort to put EV chargers in places the private sector may not, including rural areas and low-income communities. The goal is to help ensure people have access to chargers wherever they live or drive.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has received $109 million through another federal program to help build a network of charging stations across the state. Late last month, NCDOT published a map showing 11 target areas for the first set of stations and will soon ask private companies to compete for the chance to install and operate them.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Durham grant Thursday, and Mayor Leonardo Williams hailed it at a press conference. Williams said the city sought the grant to help Durham achieve sustainability goals it adopted in 2021, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions while also helping poorer parts of the city.

“This is an opportunity for us to grow with our community members, rather than without them,” he said.

Durham has not chosen locations for the charging stations yet, though the grant requires that they be within a mile of certain major highways. In Durham’s case, that means Interstates 40, 85 and 885 and U.S. 70.

The grant money will also be used for efforts to educate residents about electric vehicles.

Government efforts to help make public EV charging as ubiquitous as gas stations will serve not only people who have gone electric but also those who are considering it, says Jacob Bolin, electric transportation specialist for N.C. Advance Energy Corp., a nonprofit consulting firm.

“Even if you’re filling up with gasoline and you see these charging stations in places where you’re driving and commuting, I think that goes a really long way of giving people a sense of confidence to drive and charge in those places,” Bolin said in an interview.

News of the Durham grant followed an announcement earlier this week that the county school system will receive federal money to buy electric school buses. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the state will receive $26.7 million from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program to buy 114 electric school buses and that 38 of those buses will go to Durham.