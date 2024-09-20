Durham police charge two men in homicide of 26-year-old man shot to death in April

Durham police have charged and arrested two men in the April homicide of 26-year-old Charles Parker Jr., 26.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on Miami Boulevard and found Parker. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Jamar Beulah, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, and Jaylen Steele, 24, has been charged with accessory after the fact (second-degree murder). They were being held as of Friday morning in the Durham County jail without bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.