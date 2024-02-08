All Durham public schools closed to students Friday due to ‘overwhelming’ absences

Durham Public Schools will close all schools for students Friday due to an “overwhelming number of staff absences,” the district announced Thursday night.

Friday will be a teacher workday. Athletics and after-school extracurricular activities will operate as normal.

The decision to close school was announced as a meeting was ongoing to determine what will happen with February pay.

Late Wednesday evening, Superintendent Pascal Mubenga resigned. He is the second administrator to lose his job after a botched budget led DPS to withdraw raises from 1,300 classified staff, including cafeteria workers, instructional assistants, physical therapists. custodians and more.

Immediately after Mubenga’s resignation was announced, the school board released a report containing new details about the debacle.

Educators have been protesting for weeks. Strikes have scrambled bus routes and closed a total of 19 schools over two days after staff called in sick to picket outside the DPS administration building.