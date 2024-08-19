Dust Devil Swirls at University of Ohio

A dust devil was seen swirling on the University of Ohio campus in Athens, recently shared video shows.

Student Andrew Branney was walking back to his dorm on campus when he witnessed the dust devil on a construction site at the university.

“I was walking back to my dorm and I saw a dust devil swirling around the new construction site where they are building new dorms,” Branney told Storyful.

The Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis, located at the university, shared Branney’s footage to X and said dust devils are not causes for concern.

“Dust devils are a wind phenomenon caused by strong heating of the surface. Very rarely causing problems, dust devils are not tornadoes and are not a cause for concern,” the laboratory said. Credit: Andrew Branney via Storyful