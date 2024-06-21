Dust and Smoke Create Hazy Morning Conditions in Phoenix

Hazy conditions were seen in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Friday, June 21, as local media reported some flights were grounded due to dust and smoke in the area

On Thursday, the state’s Department of Environmental Quality said it was “a dusty day” in the state caused by dust moving in from New Mexico on Wednesday night, followed by “localized blowing dust from outflows coming out of severe thunderstorms.” Locals sensitive to dust particles were advised to limit outdoor activity.

On Friday, local media reported some flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were temporarily grounded due to reduced visibility caused by dust and wildfire smoke from New Mexico. The warning later expired by 8:30 am local time.

This footage was taken by Jim Cross, who said he filmed it in Phoenix on Friday morning. Credit: Jim Cross via Storyful