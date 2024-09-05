Dust Storm Hits Burning Man's 'Exodus Line,' Attendees Stuck for Hours

A dust storm slammed Burning Man in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert on Monday, September 2 – the final day of the festival – forcing departing attendees to wait several hours in line before they could leave the area.

This footage from Debora Domass shows whiteout conditions along Burning Man’s “exodus line” as thousands of people waited inside vehicles.

Domass told Storyful she waited four hours to leave the playa but “heard of other campers that were stuck for even longer.”

Burning Man organizers confirmed that some people were waiting more than 5 hours to leave.

It was the second year in a row that harsh weather impacted the festival’s closure. In 2023, violent storms swept through the area, turning the playa to mud and stranding thousands of people unable to move their vehicles for days. Credit: Debora Domass via Storyful

