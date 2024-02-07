Dutch coalition talks close to collapse after key party pulls out

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders's hopes of forming a majority government were in tatters on Tuesday as a key negotiating party abruptly withdrew over a row about public finances.

The New Social Contract (NSC) of anti-corruption champion Pieter Omtzigt announced it was "finished" with this round of coalition talks, making it impossible as it stands for Wilders to hold a majority.

The NSC said it would remain "constructive" in talks over forming a government but appeared to rule out serving in a majority cabinet with Wilders.

"It could be a constructive support for a minority cabinet for example," said the NSC in a letter.

Wilders stunned the Netherlands and Europe by storming to victory in November's election with an anti-Islam, climate-change-denying manifesto that would ban mosques and the Koran.

But elections in the fragmented Dutch system usually usher in months of haggling over a coalition government.

Wilders has opened talks with three other parties but without the NSC and its 20 seats in the 150-seat parliament, he has no chance of forming a majority cabinet.

The far-right leader has already clashed with Omtzigt over parts of the Wilders manifesto seen as anti-constitutional, like its anti-Islam elements but also plans for a "Nexit", or a Dutch exit from the EU.

'A bit surprised'



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Dutch far-right firebrand Wilders courts rivals after shock victory in legislative elections

Far-right Geert Wilders’ party leads Dutch election

Far right’s Geert Wilders seals shock win in Dutch election after years on political fringe