Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and won’t rehearse after ‘incident’

The Dutch Eurovision act is under investigation and will not be rehearsing “until further notice” after an incident, organisers have said.

Joost Klein did not deliver his song Europapa in rehearsals on Friday.

In a statement the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist.

“He will not be rehearsing until further notice. We have no further comment at this time and will update in due course.”

It follows a testy interjection from Klein during Israel’s entrant Eden Golan’s questions at a press conference that immediately followed the semifinals last night.

She was asked whether her participation in the contest was posing a “risk and danger for other participants”.

After being told by event organisers that she did not have to answer the question, Klein loudly interjected asking: “Why not?”

He then proceeded to sit through Golan’s answer with his arms crossed and his eyes closed.

Other countries’ entrants also alluded to the heightened tensions and Israel-Hamas conflict in their own answers, with Latvian contestant Dons saying that “every country deserves to be free”.

Klein was also asked how his song was a “unifying” track, to which he curtly responded that it was better to “ask the EBU” that question.

It comes after pro-Palestine demonstrations of more than 10,000 people took place in Malmo, Sweden with protesters holding signs with Eurovision’s branding stating “Genocide Song Contest” and calling for Israel’s removal from the show.

Swedish police said that nine people disturbed public order and that one person was arrested on suspicion of violating the law by carrying a knife and “dangerous tools” in his bag.

Two further protests have been approved by police and are scheduled to coincide with the grand final on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow