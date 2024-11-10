Dutch police halt pro-Palestinian rally after soccer violence

STORY: Scuffles broke out as riot police in Amsterdam tried to break up a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday (November 10).

It came after a court extended a ban on demonstrations, following clashes with Israeli soccer fans that have been described as antisemitic.

Hundreds of protesters were defying the ban as they gathered in the Dutch capital's Dam Square.

They chanted slogans calling for an end to violence in Gaza.

As police moved in and instructed protesters to leave, several people were seen being dragged away.

One demonstrator collapsed and officers were seen tending to him.

:: X/iAnnet

A court had ordered a three-day ban starting Friday, after attacks on supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv following Thursday's match with Amsterdam's Ajax.

Dozens of Israeli supporters were chased and assaulted.

At least five of them were injured.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described the attackers as "antisemitic hit-and-run squads."

:: Michel Van Bergen

Some visiting Israeli fans burned a Palestinian flag and used pipes and rocks in clashes with opponents, according to a video and police report.

On Sunday, the court extended the ban until Thursday.

According to a Dutch news station, a local police chief told the court that antisemitic incidents continued to be reported the night before.

The Netherlands has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents since the Gaza war began in October last year.