Dwan Street says FFAW won't shy away from a fight as first woman to lead union takes reins

In a fiery introduction speech in front of members of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union, new leader Dwan Street said Tuesday her presidency also marks the start of a new era in the Newfoundland and Labrador fishery.

"One where our voices will become louder. Where we are not afraid to rattle cages. And from what I'm hearing, there are a few rattled right now," Street said in Gander.

"We will also no longer ask politely at the altars of the federal and provincial governments for the necessities of simple survival of our communities. In this era, we do not accept no for an answer."

Street, originally from Spillar's Cove on the Bonavista Peninsula, was elected in July as the first woman to lead the union that represents about 15,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She replaces former president Greg Pretty, and takes the leadership as a time when the FFAW — a force in Newfoundland and Labrador labour, industry and politics for more than five decades — has been accused of not being tough enough in speaking up for members' interests. High-profile protests earlier this year, for instance, were organized from outside the union's leadership.

"To be elected as the first female president of this powerful, strong union is an honour," she said. "You've shown me that a little girl from a small fishing community can break a glass ceiling."

Street told the crowd that some of what the union has fought for over its 53-year history has been put at risk by both the provincial and federal governments. The union has recently and loudly fought for better terms for people catching and processing snow crab, redfish and northern cod, among other species,, particularly around price setting.

She specifically put federal Fiisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier and provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne on notice, saying the union has only seen lip service and broken promises.

"Now, we put all of our adversaries on notice. Work with us. Align yourself with us and be our allies, because you are not going to like working against us," she said.

"We are the drivers of our communities. The drivers of this province. And we'll no longer be disregarded by ministers who smirk in our face and push us aside."

Street also stressed the importance of once again becoming a "boots on the ground union" that is feared by government. Speaking with CBC News after her speech, she said governments need to know they will no longer accept decisions that hurt harvesters and the industry.

"We once had very good working relationships with both levels of government, and we were able to achieve a lot for the betterment of the entire province. So when these bad decisions come down, that fly in the face of logic and are to the detriment of our membership and our coastal communities, then we need to act. And clearly what we've been doing is not working," she said.

"If we're just constantly butting heads, that helps nobody."

Street said another priority is to bring parts of the union together following what she sees as a period of division, which she says can be fuelled by incoming new ideas across the union executive.

