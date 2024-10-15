Dwarf Mongooses Dwarfed by Pumpkin at Milwaukee Zoo

Some dwarf mongooses were well and truly dwarfed by a large pumpkin at a zoo in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop them enjoying a nibble on the festive treat.

Footage from Milwaukee County Zoo shows the mongooses inspecting and nibbling on a pumpkin with the word “boo” carved into it.

Dwarf mongooses weigh just one pound when fully grown and can live up to 10 years, according to the zoo. The biggest recorded pumpkin in the world, meanwhile, weighed well over 2,000 times more. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful