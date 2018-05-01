Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Photo Of Kevin Hart You Won't Be Able To Unsee

This edited photograph of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart will stick

This edited photograph of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart will stick with you for a while.

Johnson teased his “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” and “Central Intelligence” co-star with the manipulated image ― and accompanying irreverent poem ― over the weekend.

The snap was a tweaked version of a picture Johnson shared to celebrate the birth of his new daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, last week:

Hart took it all in stride, posting the photo on his own Instagram account with a caption that read, in part, “This is hilarious as hell.”

The photo is the latest installment of Johnson’s fake feud with Hart. The duo regular prank or tease each other over social media and at press junkets for their movies. A highlight of their mock fight has to be Hart’s killer impression of his pal in 2016:

Hart, the ball is now in your court.