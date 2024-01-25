Dwayne Johnson appointed Board Member of WWE parent TKO Group
Johnson joined the board of directors on Jan. 23, ESPN reports. TKO Group oversees both the UFC and WWE. Johnson was also given complete ownership of "The Rock" trademark. His trademark wrestling nickname was previously owned by WWE, ESPN reports. According to a release, the 51-year-old signed a new agreement with WWE "that provides for his promotional, licensing and other services". "Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media and business like 'Rock.'", TKO executive chairman Vince McMahon, via statement.