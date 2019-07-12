The Rock Shares Awesome Throwback Of Grandfather And Andre The Giant

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson proudly showed off his pro wrestling heritage by sharing a photo of his grandfather with Andre the Giant.

The 7-foot-4-inch, 500-pound Andre is shown sitting in the lap of Johnson’s maternal grandpa, WWE Hall of Famer High Chief Peter Maivia, in the throwback image. The two beam in their 1970s goof-off moment with Maivia holding the perfect accessory of the era, a can of Fresca.

“Here’s the ‘8th Wonder of the World’ André the Giant, using my 315lb grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia as a booster seat and making my granddad look like a little boy,” Johnson wrote.

The “Hobbs & Shaw” star added that the two men were best friends and “tough as hell.”

“As you can see by their smiles and open energy ― they lived [life] to the absolute fullest,” he wrote.

The Rock noted that he was a boy when his grandpa died and wished he could have raised a tequila with both men.

Maivia died in 1982. Andre the Giant, one of the best-known pro wrestlers of his era, died in 1993.

In a previous shoutout on Instagram, Johnson dubbed his gramps the “toughest man in the history of wrestling.”

Johnson took his tribute one step further years later, noting that his character Maui in “Moana” was partly modeled after Maivia.

a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful https://t.co/VQgj8hJIcS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2017

The Rock, who parlayed a popular wrestling entertainment career into Hollywood stardom, has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame because the organization was hoping he would make a return to the ring, Forbes reported earlier this year.

