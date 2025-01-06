Dwayne Johnson has icy reaction to Vin Diesel’s Golden Globes shoutout after feud

Dwayne Johnson appeared less than impressed to receive a shoutout from his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel at the Golden Globes, despite reportedly healing the rift between them.

Taking to the stage to present the award for film cinematic and box office achievement, Diesel spotted Johnson and gave a small wave. “Hey Dwayne,” he said pointedly, with a small chuckle.

The former WWE star smiled briefly but quickly turned more icy as other members of the Beverly Hills Hilton audience began to laugh at the tangible discomfort.

Johnson played Luke Hobbs in five films across the popular action franchise, including his own 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opposite Jason Statham.

In recent years, he and Diesel had been engaged in a public falling out, resulting in his absence from F9 and Fast X in 2023.

However, writing on X in June 2023, Johnson announced that a new Hobbs movie was currently in the works, and said that he and Diesel had “put all the past behind us”.

Johnson (right) and his Fast & Furious co star Diesel (left) have engaged in a public falling out over the past few years (CBS)

“We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” he wrote. “I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…



HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d 🌺😈



Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.



Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍



The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

But social media users were quick to pick up on the awkwardness in the room on Sunday night. “You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife,” one user wrote.

“I thought some s*** was gonna pop off,” said another. “Tonight we got to see what the rock looks like when he’s fantasizing about tearing vin diesel in half,” added another user.

“You could literally see The Rock’s hatred towards Vin Diesel in that shot. Oh my gosh… Amazing haha.”

Johnson and Diesel at the premiere of ‘Fast Five’ in 2011 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The feud between Johnson and Diesel was made public in 2016, when Johnson shared an inflammatory Instagram post aimed at an unnamed co-star, later confirmed by him to be Diesel.

“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he wrote. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s*** to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.

“When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.”