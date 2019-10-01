Dwayne Johnson: The Rock to head back into the ring for WWE return

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is set to return to the wrestling ring as part of World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Smackdown! Live premiere.

The former WWE star originally retired from the ring in 2004, before returning for two fights in 2012 and 2013 against John Cena.

Now, fans will be able to see the wrestler, known as the People's Champion, in action again.

Johnson has confirmed he will be appearing on Smackdown! Live, a wrestling show airing in the US for the first time on Friday.

WWE also promised other "Hall of Famers" would appear in the programme.

"FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe," Johnson said on Twitter

Earlier this year, he teased his return in an interview on US chat show Live WIth Kelly And Ryan.

He said: "I miss wrestling, I love wrestling.

"Yes, I do…I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience."

Since his retirement, Johnson has gone on to star in the Fast and Furious film franchise and the reboot of 1995's Jumanji.

Johnson is also set to appear in the upcoming new DC Universe film Black Adam.